Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Home On The Range - Little Patch Of Heaven

Just in time for Easter, sing, dance and play along with your favorite Disney songs. Learning the lyrics is easy, because words appear right on the screen and you can check out cool new dance moves and sing karaoke-style too! From the Little Patch Of Heaven to the sweeping vistas and wide open skies, Disney's Home On The Range Sing Along Songs is a rollicking Western ho-down featuring songs from the smash-hit Home On The Range and other family favorites. Round up the 'lil buckaroos and get ready to turn up the volume on fun for the entire family!