Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Honor To Us All

Not Available

Join Disney's newest heroine on an adventure of magic and music! HONOR TO US ALL features memorable scenes and songs from Disney's 36th animated hit, MULAN, including "Honor To Us All," and "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." Plus "Where Do I Go From Here" from POCAHONTAS II: JOURNEY TO A NEW WORLD, "The Siamese Cat Song" from LADY AND THE TRAMP, "Zero To Hero" from HERCULES, and others! Also included: a sneak peek at THE LION KING II: SIMBA'S PRIDE, the sequel to Disney's hit THE LION KING!