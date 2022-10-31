Disney Sing-Along-Songs: I Love to Laugh - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Not Available

Songs are for sharing, and learning the words to your favorite Disney songs has never been so much fun! Just sing along to the on-screen lyrics as you enjoy classic Disney characters in their most memorable musical scenes! Get ready to laugh and sing with wonderful tunes from one of the most popular musicals of all time -- MARY POPPINS! This volume introduces you to the "Supercalifragilistic" hits sung by everyone's favorite nanny, Mary Poppins. Sing along with this happy-go-lucky cast of live and animated characters in a giggling, gleeful musical celebration.