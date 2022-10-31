Not Available

Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Sing a Song With Pooh Bear and Piglet Too

  • Family
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Now, only on Disney DVD...sing, dance and learn along with your favorite Disney songs! Join Disney's most beloved characters in their most memorable musical moments for a learning experience, developed in cooperation with educational experts, that is tons of fun for the entire family.Enjoy favorite musical selections from the 100 Acre Wood. With brand-new songs from Piglet's Big Movie and the option to sing along in three different languages, Sing A Song With Pooh Bear and Piglet Too promises to keep your heart light with the happiest songs around!

Cast

