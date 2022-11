Not Available

Join Tigger as he flips through his favorite scrapbook reminiscing about the good times he's had with Winnie the Pooh and all their friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. Songs and video clips from The Tigger Movie include "The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers," "Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce," "Round My Family Tree," and "How to Be a Tigger." Other "artistical and musical memories" include the day Tigger met Pooh, a Halloween eve, and a day spent pirating on the high seas.