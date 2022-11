2006

Songs are for sharing, and learning the words to your favorite Disney songs has never been so much fun! Just sing along to the on-screen lyrics as you enjoy classic Disney characters in their most memorable musical scenes! Explore the best in family fun with Baloo the Bear from Disney's Classic THE JUNGLE BOOK. You'll be singing happy jungle hits like "The Bare Necessities" and "I Wanna Be Like You," plus songs from Disney's THE ARISTOCATS, CINDERELLA, and others.