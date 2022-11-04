Disney Sing-Along-Songs: Topsy Turvy

Not Available

Sing, dance, and play along with your favorite Disney songs! It's fun and easy as you read the on-screen lyrics and join your favorite characters in their most memorable musical moments! Celebrate a festival of sing-along fun as you learn the words to your favorite songs from Disney's 34th animated masterpiece, The Hunchback of Notre Dame! It's a bright and lively parade of songs, featuring "Topsy Turvy" and "Out There," plus "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story, "Family" from James and the Giant Peach, "Streets of Gold" from Oliver & Company, and more -- all performed by the Disney characters you love!