DISNEY WOW: VISIONS INSPIRED BY NATURE Features eleven environmental loops of natural and digitally created landscapes, with original music scores and ambient sounds, perfect for meditating, relaxing or entertaining. Also makes the perfect in-store demo to show off the full capabilities of any home theater system or monitor.Flower Fields • Cumulous Day • Forest Waterfalls • Big Sur Fireplace • Ocean Sunset Spring • Desert Vistas • Summer • Mountain Skies • Sunrays • Ripples