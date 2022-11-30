Disneyland 10th Anniversary

Not Available

Walt Disney introduces Julie Reems,Miss Disneyland Tencennial,who is to travel as Disneyland's official ambassador,and he shows Julie the imagineering department at Disneyland,and shows her the initial project of the IT'S A SMALL WORLD building that will be built,and the new restaurant that will be built. Then he shows her the haunted mansion that will be built,and miniatures of the Pirates of the Carribean ride that will be built.Next,Tinkerbell uses her "magic" to take viewers to Disneyland for the big 10 year celebration with Mickey and the gang.