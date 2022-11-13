Disney\'s Sing Along Songs Very Merry Christmas Songs

Get ready to celebrate this warm and wonderful time of year, and sing along with the Christmas carols you love best! Plus, join in a jolly chorus of new holiday sing alongs - featuring your favorite Disney characters! Learning the lyrics is easy and fun, because the words appear right on the screen. Whether you're having a party, starting a brand-new family tradition or simply getting into the Yuletide spirit, Disney's Very Merry Christmas Sing Along Songs brings the gift of music and laughter home for the holidays!
View Full Cast >