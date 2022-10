Not Available

After a string of incompatible dorm mates, Finn – an unapologetic, collegiate underachiever and extreme party boy – hopes that a new year is going to bring some better luck. But 15-year-old, nerdy, brainiac Toby isn't exactly who he had in mind. After an extremely rough start, the two overcome their differences and team up to exact revenge on campus jock, Landon, and his posse of goons, who think they rule the school.