Disparaissez, les ouvriers!

For more than 140 days, the workers at Legré-Mante occupied "their" factory, a leader on the world tartaric acid market, to protest and denounce a fraudulent liquidation, express their anger, and fight for justice. They obtained none of their demands and also lost their appeal to the commercial court's verdict of bankruptcy. However, when we see the dilapidated state of the buildings and workshops, there is no need for any explanation to understand the conditions in which the Legré-Mante workers carried out their jobs. Nor is there any need for much proof for us to think that this closure had been planned for a long time, driven by questions of short term profits: to be specific, the sale of a terrain ideally situated in front of the sea and at the foot of the future Calanques Park in Marseille.