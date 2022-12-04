Dispatches from the Front - Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro: A Bold Advance

Not Available

A Bold Advance is set in the rugged regions of Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro among people deeply wounded by war and brutal dictatorships. Yet here in this scarred land are those who have been changed inside-out by the power of Christ. Their faces and stories declare that the message of the Cross crushes all barriers—even those raised by mosques and minefields. Hike the mountain trails with pioneer men and women who are reaching the hard-to-reach people and loving them into the Kingdom. From Albania’s lawless frontier to Montenegro’s “Mountains of the Damned” to the killing fields of Kosovo, Dispatches from the Front: A Bold Advance is another Macedonian call to action and a reminder that the Gospel still shakes the gates of Hell.