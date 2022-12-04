Dispatches from the Front - China: No Regrets, No Retreat

Not Available

From the start of the modern missions movement 200 years ago, China has been to missionaries what Everest is to mountain climbers. China’s size and distance was magnetic—at least for men and women with a big enough view of the Gospel to go. No Regrets, No Retreat begins in England to capture the missionary spirit of those early Gospel risk-takers—and then goes on to China to show how Christ continues to build His Church in stunning ways in our day. Despite the legacy of suffering and persecution, the number of Chinese Christians may now be approaching 100 million, and a truly Chinese church movement is underway, reaching the teeming coastal cities and pushing westward to the walls of the Himalayas and beyond. Dispatches from the Front crosses the globe to showcase this Gospel Everest, magnifying Jesus’ saving power and His ever-expanding Kingdom!