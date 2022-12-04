Dispatches from the Front - Ethiopia and South Sudan: Father, Give Me Bread

Not Available

Journey to the Horn of Africa and witness the rapid advance of Christ’s Kingdom in a region torn by war, shadowed by famine, and dominated by Islam. Father, Give Me Bread goes deep into Ethiopia’s Great Rift Valley and up the White Nile to South Sudan. Hear the stories and see the faces of people changed from the inside out by grace. Meet orphans once left for dead now rescued by Calvary Love. Experience the joy as believers receive the Bible in their language for the first time. See the power of Jesus to save Muslim people, turning persecutors into preachers of the faith they once tried to destroy! Dispatches from the Front opens another window to Gospel work in the world and showcases the stunning mercy of the Friend of Sinners.