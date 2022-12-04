Dispatches from the Front - Southeast Asia: Islands on the Edge

Not Available

A pioneer missionary once wrote, “Some want to live within the sound of church or chapel bell; I want to run a rescue shop within a yard of Hell.” Dispatches from the Front: Islands on the Edge takes you where there are no church buildings or chapel bells, yet the Gospel is unstoppable and Christ’s Kingdom is advancing even in the face of persecution, desperate poverty, and Asia’s secret slave trade. Travel to the islands of Southeast Asia––from the towering city of Singapore to the squalid encampments of Borneo. Ferry through Cambodia’s remote river country, visit a Buddhist monastery where people with AIDS are living and dying, and rejoice with new believers in a house church in Indonesia. Here is an inside look at the radical rescue work of the Gospel on the frontier of human need.