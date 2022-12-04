Dispatches from the Front - West Africa: I Once Was Blind

Not Available

This episode in the Dispatches from the Front series goes deep into the lands of West Africa, lands broken and bloodied by years of horrific civil war, desperate poverty, and dark religion. For centuries Islam and demon worship have held millions in the grip of fear, violence, and blood-guilt. However, the Gospel is changing all of that! I Once Was Blind opens windows to whole villages turning to Christ as the Gospel breaks through borders and breaks down altars where human sacrifice was once made to Satan. See how fresh wells of water are drawing thirsty sinners to Jesus. Take a front-row seat on the frontlines where a dress rehearsal is underway for the day when the ransomed from every nation, tongue, and tribe will see their Savior and sing for joy and wonder at the reach of such grace!