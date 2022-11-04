Not Available

Dispersed Clouds

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shintoho Company

Five women classmates from a college in Tokyo are on the first stretch of a walking tour when one of them, Masako, falls ill at a railway station. Osen, a middle-aged maid from a nearby inn, takes her in and nurses her, assisted by Dr. Minami, a young physician who diagnoses her illness as a mild case of pneumonia. With Masako in good hands and needing a few days to recuperate, her classmates continue their tour. Masako’s recovery, however, is hampered by her spoiled and immature nature and her determination to punish the world for the loss of her mother.

Cast

Yasuko MiyazakiHisako Nakada
Keiko Sawamura
Yôichi Numata
Ken Mitsuda
Mayumi Kurata
Sayuri Tanima

View Full Cast >

Images