There's a attractive young lady sitting on the porch with a guitar player, and she starts moving to the beat, she appears to be flirting with the guitar player, then a guy comes up and grabs her hand to dance, leaving the guitar player displeased. The girl and guy start lindy hopping in the street, then other neighbors and passer-bys start dancing to. Lynn Albritton, the piano player, starts everyone "dancing in the street."