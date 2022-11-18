Not Available

Lisbon today. In a room of a house at Douradores Street, a man invents dreams and theorizes about them. The essence of the dreams itself becomes physical, palpable, visible. The text itself materializes in its musicality. And, in front of our eyes, this music can be felt with the ears, brain and heart. It spreads itself in the street where the man lives, in the city that he loves above all and over the entire world. A restless film based in fragments of The Book of Disquiet, by Portuguese writer Fernando Pessoa. –São Paulo International Film Festival