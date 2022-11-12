Not Available

The Iranian cinema of moral anxiety which does not provide simple answers, is realistic and based on nuances. A conflict between school students ends with a tragedy. The police start an investigation to determine the causes and course of events. The students reconstruct the fight. One of them knows more. What is in the picture he shows the detective? Why is the teacher so much concerned about the drawing? Does he have anything to hide? The film is the winner of the 35th Teheran International Short Film Festival awarded in the categories of the best Iranian production, the best actor and the laureate of the Special Jury Award.