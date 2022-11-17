Not Available

‘Dissonance and Disturbance, a two-screen installation, brings together Cold Draft (1988) and two films partly shot amid recent protests in London.The narration to the largely abstract Cold Draft is a poetic critique of Eighties economics, which gains a new potency through being shown alongside Rhodes’s video-camera shots from within police kettles as protests raged against the causes and effects of the economic crisis. She also tells the story of a flour mill in Gaza bombed by the Israeli military. Over the years, Rhodes has shifted from abstraction to near-documentary as her anger at governments becomes palpable. Her work is all the more compelling because her eloquence with film matches her political convictions.’ – Ben Luke