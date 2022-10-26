Not Available

Three different countries; three separate lives; three stories. Chen Bolin is the lead actor in all three segments. In ‘The Son’, a successful yet troubled manager goes on a business trip and finds himself drawn to an elderly man who may be a key missing figure in his life. He embarks on a investigation into the man’s life, only to find answers he was not ready for. ‘The Lake’ tells the story of a young Taiwanese father who receives an alarming letter that brings him to a foreign land. Hoping to achieve a sense of closure, his arrival unearths old memories and even buried emotions of a childhood gone too soon. In ‘The Goodbye’, an attractive professor goes to Bangkok for a series of lectures. His arrival not only ignites desire in the heart of one of the students, but in that of an old acquaintance as well.