Distant Journey follows Hana, a Jewish eye doctor who falls in love and marries a Gentile named Toník. Their simple love story becomes a nightmare when the government begins the systematized extermination of the Jews. Hana's family is transported to Theresienstadt, and the romance becomes a struggle for survival.
|Blanka Waleská
|MUDr. Hana Kaufmanová
|Otomar Krejča
|MUDr. Antonin Bures
|Viktor Očásek
|Ing. Oskar Kaufmann - Hana's father
|Zdeňka Baldová
|Hedvika Kaufmannová- Hana's mother
|Eduard Kohout
|Professor Reiter
|Jan Otakar Martin
|Karel Bures - Antonín's father
View Full Cast >