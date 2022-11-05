Not Available

Distant Journey

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Československý státní film

Distant Journey follows Hana, a Jewish eye doctor who falls in love and marries a Gentile named Toník. Their simple love story becomes a nightmare when the government begins the systematized extermination of the Jews. Hana's family is transported to Theresienstadt, and the romance becomes a struggle for survival.

Cast

Blanka WaleskáMUDr. Hana Kaufmanová
Otomar KrejčaMUDr. Antonin Bures
Viktor OčásekIng. Oskar Kaufmann - Hana's father
Zdeňka BaldováHedvika Kaufmannová- Hana's mother
Eduard KohoutProfessor Reiter
Jan Otakar MartinKarel Bures - Antonín's father

