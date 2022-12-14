Distant Shadow

Not Available

Michelle Wallace is a girl haunted by the demons of her past, having witnessed the brutal murder of her mother at the age of four. Sixteen years on she lives in a run-down boarding house looking forward to a future with her boyfriend away from the squalid life she has been leading. Michelle is befriended by her new neighbour, Charles Paskin, a mysterious middle-aged man. Unbeknown to Michelle, Charles is actually a British government assassin involved in a highly confidential operation. His mission is to retrieve government files about a top secret operation which has been stolen. He has been instructed to dispose anyone associated with these documents, but all is not as it seems. Through a bizarre turn of events, Michelle becomes embroiled in Charles's mission, and a fast-paced story of intrigue and suspense begins to unfold