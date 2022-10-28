Not Available

Distant Thunder

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balaka Movies

Gangacharan is the new Brahmin of a village, where he assumes various duties: teaching, organizing religious events, and trying to prevent epidemics. But in that year 1943, war is raging (as reminded by the planes occasionally heard flying over the countryside), and a major famine is under way. As food shortages reach catastrophic proportions, Gangacharan attempts to preserve his privileged situation, while his generous wife, Ananga, conversely tries to help and support the community.

Cast

Soumitra ChatterjeeGangacharan Chakravarti
BobitaAnanga, Gangacharan's wife
Sandhya RoyChutki
Chitra BanerjeeMoti
Paritosh Banerjee
Sachin Chakraborty

