Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy The Journey of 100

Blu-ray release of the 100th commemorative performance of “Distant Worlds,” a full-orchestra concert tour of the FINAL FANTASY series, performed at the Tokyo International Forum. The Blu-ray is complete with songs such as “FINAL FANTASY IX: A Place to Call home – Melodies of Life,” “FINAL FANTASY XII: Kiss Me Good-Bye,” “FINAL FANTASY XIV: Torn From The Heavens,” “FINAL FANTASY Series: Battle Medley 2012”, which was thought to be impossible to perform live, and even “FINAL FANTASY VII: JENOVA COMPLETE,” which was performed for the first time during the encore. The video is available in multi-angles to switch between the elegant performances of the orchestra and game footages shown on screen during the concert.