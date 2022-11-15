Not Available

The video image of distorted areas~ proceeds from an aesthetic which runs counter to the logic of having a specific purpose, disturbing it at the most. In other words, this logic involves the usefulness of information-technology tools, in this case a software module used for implementing certain rendering effects in 3D computer graphics. It is intentionally used in a way opposite its intended function, putting the "meaningful" graphic 3D image into a completely irregular, dislocated black or white plane with "meaninglessly" oscillating lines and patterns. The sound is similar: Noises produced by feedback and an effector are interwoven with the image formations in a disordered and asignificant manner. The video is the product of perverted circumstances of representation, but what we see and hear, what "are" sound and picture, is distortion as such. This could also be regarded as beauty produced by decay. (Marc Ries)