Distorted Reality: A European Snowboard Movie

    We are proud to present our latest action snowboard film and want to invite you to join a surreal trip following a tight group of riders such as Gigi Rüf, Marco Feichtner, Kalle Ohlson, Elias Elhardt, Fredrik Evensen, Sami Luhtanen, Werni Stock, Niels Schack and Martin Kalijola. After the great success of "Unique8“ the goal was to top the production values and bring you an unforgettable snowboard viewing experience either on the big screen in cinemas or on your laptop screen - Red cameras, dollies, steady cams and helicopters - you name it!

