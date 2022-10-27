Distraction Babies

Not Available

Taira Ashihara and his younger brother Shota live by themselves in the small seaport town Mitsuhama in the western part of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture. Whenever Taira spots someone who looks tough, he provokes them into a fight. Yuya Kitahara becomes interested in him and the two go on a violent streak against people on the street, then they steal a car and head out of town with Nana who was in the car when they stole it. Meanwhile, younger brother Shota comes to Matsuyama to find Taira