Indestructible in Germany is a live DVD by American rock band Disturbed. The DVD contains six live tracks from Disturbed's performance at Rock Am Ring in Nürburgring, Germany, recorded on June 7, 2008. Set List: 1. Perfect Insanity 2. Liberate 3. Stupify 4. Ten Thousand Fists 5. The Game 6. Down with the Sickness