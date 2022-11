Not Available

Music as a Weapon II was recorded as a live album/DVD, created by Disturbed. It was recorded at The Aragon in Chicago in 2003, and released in 2004. It contains Disturbed's cover of Metallica's "Fade to Black" and the previously unreleased song "Dehumanized". The DVD also contains Disturbed's video for their single "Liberate". This was Disturbed's last release with bass guitarist Steve Kmak. It was also Unloco's final release before splitting up.