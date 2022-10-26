Not Available

Disturbing Behavior

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Steve Clark (James Marsden) is a newcomer in the town of Cradle Bay, and he quickly realizes that there's something odd about his high school classmates. The clique known as the "Blue Ribbons" are the eerie embodiment of academic excellence and clean living. But, like the rest of the town, they're a little too perfect. When Steve's rebellious friend Gavin (Nick Stahl) mysteriously joins their ranks, Steve searches for the truth with fellow misfit Rachel (Katie Holmes).

Cast

James MarsdenSteve Clark
Katie HolmesRachel Wagner
Nick StahlGavin Strick
Steve RailsbackOfficer Cox
Bruce GreenwoodDr. Edgar Caldicott
William SadlerNewberry

