Not Available

For the young and fearless Setareh, there are no walls or boundaries she cannot overcome. Determined to provide for her family, Setareh takes a job as a bike rider in a theme park, following the tracks of her late father. When she becomes the first female to ride around 'The Wall', a wooden cylinder-shaped structure, the authorities intervene to prevent her from taking her rightful place on the wall of fame. With the successful show on the verge of being cancelled, Setareh struggles for her voice to be heard. An adventurous philosophical debate into gender equality.