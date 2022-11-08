Not Available

A meditative journey into the depths of water - and mind. "Dive Odyssey" takes the viewers on a journey into crystal clear darkness where the only light ever is man-made. The film is an ode to thousands of years of mystical experience of water. It is also a tribute to science-fiction classics, some of which may be recognized in the film. The film follows the Explorer (Gemma Smith) through her exploration of an unknown planet. A strange signal is reaching for her from the depths of ice. She makes her way through the snow, looking for the source. Once she finds the spot, she begins a journey into the dark, ice cold world submerged below the mountains.