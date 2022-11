Not Available

Charlie the Octopus’ dreams of becoming a World Famous Soccer Star are given a rude awakening in this wonderful under-sea extravaganza. Whilst swimming for his life from rent collectors, Charlie inadvertently enters a “Star Finder” variety show run by Snarky Sharkskin. Alas, fame and fortune are not all they are cracked up to be and it’s down to our heroes Olly and Beth to daringly rescue their eight-legged friend!