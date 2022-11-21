Dive Olly Dive: Under Pressure

Not Available

In one adventure, Olly and his friend Skid have trouble getting along when working with a powerful magnetic device. Suddenly, the two quarrelling friends find themselves literally "stuck" together, which forces them to cooperate with each other and solve the problem. Working together is also the theme of another sub-tastic adventure when Olly and his friends go on a daring rescue mission. The gang teams up to spring an old lobster, Grandpa Claude, from a lobster trap so he can celebrate his 100th birthday. Can they do it? Whether they're rescuing an old friend or helping return some lost jellyfish to their proper homes, Olly and his friends demonstrate how to succcessfully work together as a team.