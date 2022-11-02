Not Available

Divine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wanda Visión

"La Nueva Jerusalem" is a small community of believers lead by Papá Basilio (Rabal) and Mamá Dorita (Jurado). They're waiting for the second coming of Christ, so they've abandoned the world, searching for a new spiritual life. Mamá Dorita sees in young Tomasa (Gurrola) the signals of the chosen one. The young girl will be the new leader in "La Nueva Jerusalem".

Cast

Francisco RabalPapá Basilio
Katy JuradoMamá Dorita
Flor Eduarda GurrolaTomasa
Bruno BichirBruno Bichir
Patricia Reyes SpíndolaMicaela
Rafael Inclán

View Full Cast >

Images