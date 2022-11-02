Not Available

"La Nueva Jerusalem" is a small community of believers lead by Papá Basilio (Rabal) and Mamá Dorita (Jurado). They're waiting for the second coming of Christ, so they've abandoned the world, searching for a new spiritual life. Mamá Dorita sees in young Tomasa (Gurrola) the signals of the chosen one. The young girl will be the new leader in "La Nueva Jerusalem".