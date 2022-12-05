Divine Bitches 3

Not Available

Maitresse Madeline, Mistress Gia DiMarco and Mistress Chanel Preston keep Jesse Carl locked away in a dark pit and bring him out once a day until he fills their rusty bucket with cum. Sure, this sounds like every man's dream come true but these fem doms are brutal, wicked and so sexy that it turns into torture and he can't be milked anymore…until tomorrow! "Lance Hart arrives at the Armory wide eyed and ready to please. Goddess Isis Love tenderizes her new slave meat with a heavy dose of ball busting. Lance takes numerous kicks to his nuts with Isis's stocking feet, knee and thighs and the dirty little fucker won't stop getting hard! You've gotta see this one! "Maitresse Madeline dominates Bobby Bends in his first ever submission on camera! Madeline's sexiness oozes from the camera to the screen. Just when you think Madeline may give Bobby a break, she serves up another torturous morsel with a smile...