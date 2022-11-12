Not Available

For the past year, newlyweds Emily and Victor (Alicia Monet & Joey Silvera) have been living in a villa on the French Riviera. An outsider might think these two are on an extended honeymoon... but they're really living a wanton, sex-filled life of Divine Decadence. Into this bizarre sex-world Victor's sister Carol (Nina Hartley) comes for a visit. Soon she is initiated into the depraved desires of the jet-set, and discovers her brother's shocking secret. Featuring Europe's most beautiful erotic actresses, get ready to experience the depths of debauchery, where sexual tastes and desires have been perfected into a sizzling art form!