Divine Inspiration and Biblical Inerrancy

Not Available

The following is not intended to be a comprehensive examination of Christian apologetics. It is a highlight of the most popular apologetic techniques that the author has encountered for explaining errors and problems with the biblical text in order to maintain the belief in biblical inerrancy and divine inspiration. The Bible, comprising both the Old and New Testaments, is the primary religious text for humanity's largest religion. It is the number one bestselling book of all time, having been translated in to virtually every language and distributed to nearly every culture around the world. It is consulted daily by millions of people for inspiration, guidance, comfort and instruction. Many who revere the Bible believe its writings to have been inspired by an omniscient, omnipotent deity, the God of Judaism and Christianity. The words of the Bible are the words of this God. It is without error because the God which inspired the words of the Bible can not err.