Not Available

Premiered at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, this motion picture was an act of faith in God's mercy for mankind, and a fulfillment of the Congregation of the Marians' commitment to spread the message of mercy brought to the world through a young Polish nun. In a diary, Saint Faustina recorded all that God told her and during the last four years of her life she wrote the equivalent of 600 printed pages. This was a work of faith. Divine Mercy - No Escape captures the tenderness of Sister Faustina's heart toward her mission as she receives the call. But there is more to this film than the moving story of a young nun whose compassion reaches beyond her to touch all generations. It is the story of Divine Mercy unfolding today. Filmed in Poland, the Vatican, Germany, and the United States and narrated by Broadway and screen legend Helen Hayes, the screenplay was written and developed by Father Seraphim Michalenko, MIC, and Hermann D. Tauchert.