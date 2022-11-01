Divine Unrest

Not Available

Freelance graphic designer Fin Griffen has moved to San Francisco from Wisconsin looking for work. When he is unable to find a job and after his girlfriend kicks him out of her house for catching him with another woman he finds himself sleeping on the couch of an old friend's place. There is a murderer loose in the city and when Fin hears there is a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the masked killer he starts looking for him. During his search for clues Fin soon realizes that there is something not quite right. Losing sight of reality, he is left to battle the guilt and memories of his past and survive in this strange world he has entered.