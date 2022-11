Not Available

Humans and sharks come together in this film to look, interact and touch. What do sharks take away from these encounters? What can we learn? Filmmakers Emma and Andy Casagrande are on a quest to dive into the ocean with Nature's largest predatory sharks, from the great white as seen in the movie "Jaws" to sleek tigers, in the Caribbean Sea, the Wild Pacific ocean, Hawaii, and the Galapagos.