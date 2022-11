Not Available

Journalist Prashant Verma (Ajay Devgan) is used to seeing the seedy side of life, but he never expected to uncover a connection between his editor, the police commissioner and a dangerous underworld kingpin. The truth needs to be told, but by telling it, Verma could jeopardize everyone he loves. This action adventure tale from Sameer Malkan also stars Raveena Tandon and features the song "Bata Mujhko Sanam Mere."