Raghavan (Sarathkumar) and Velu (Vadivelu) work as cooks in a non-veg hotel. Raghavan loves Geetha (Kiran) who is the daughter of a rich man (Vijayan), but her father is against this love and insults him as a poor man. Raghavan challenges that he will be rich in a year. There is a subplot in the story, for Meenakshi (Sharmili), a daughter from a rich family; she is the apple of the eye of the family. Meenakshi ran home with her lover Raju, who worked as a driver to her house. He tells that his friend Dinesh will help them. However, Raju escaped because he saw a bad dream where he is killed by her family as if it will happen in reality. Due to that he vanishes. Raghavan understood her plight and helps her.
View Full Cast >