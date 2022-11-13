Not Available

We are in 1942, in the middle of the German Occupation, on an island opposite the coast of Asia Minor, where a mature woman, Katerina Rodeli, cares for a wounded resistance fighter named Kanaris. In her memory, there are images of the past, the panic of the Asia Minor catastrophe and especially the entrance of the tsets in her village. There she lost her three-year-old son, Konstantin, whom he never ceased to look for. However, the village's mackerel maharagrite handed it over to the Germans and, in the face of the danger, they were arrested along with the wounded and a boat ride on the Turkish coast to find themselves immediately enclosed in a refugee camp. His commander is a tough second lieutenant, Osen, who is bought by the English consulate of Izmir to transfer the fugitives to Egypt.