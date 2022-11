Not Available

Pumping out their signature sound -- a fusion of jazz, rock and bluegrass -- the Dixie Dregs wow an exuberant audience at Switzerland's prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival. Guitarist Steve Morse, violinist Allen Sloan, bassist Andy West, drummer Rod Morgenstein and keyboardist Mark Parrish crank it up for the crowd, delivering an array of musical gems. Songs include "Freefall," "Country House Shuffle," "Patchwork" and "Take It Off the Top."