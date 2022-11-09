Not Available

Lisa De Leeuw is Dixie Ray, a beautiful but bad starlet who finds herself the target of a vicious blackmailer - and in desperate need of Nick's services in more ways than one. If Nick can stop the extortionist, he'll receive his usual fee, plus the carnal pleasures that only a Hollywood star can provide. The flick is masterfully shot in a facsimile of the film noir style -- all moody shadows and lurid angles. All of the atmosphere adds an extra layer of sizzle to what's already a great sex film. 'Dixie Ray Hollywood Star' in many ways represents the ultimate Golden Age expression of the porn P.I. flick -- crafty plot, luscious women and plenty of sweaty sensuality. Award Winner for "Best Film" at the 1984 Adult Film Association of America Awards. Winner of 4 AVN Awards in 1985 for "Best Director", "Best Art Direction", "Best Screenplay" and "Best Supporting Actress (Lisa DeLeeuw).