Dizzy Mizz Lizzy: The Reunion Tour - Live in Concert 2010

Live in Concert 2010 is a 19-song live recording of two concerts at the K.B. Hallen on 16–17 April 2010, by the Danish power rock band Dizzy Mizz Lizzy. On September 15, 2009, the band announced the Danish Dizzy Mizz Lizzy reunion tour taking place in Spring 2010 with concerts in Odense, Aarhus (2 shows), Aalborg, Esbjerg (2 shows) and Copenhagen (4 shows). The idea was spawned while Christensen, Nielsen and Friis went bowling, which they often did when meeting up. Dizzy Mizz Lizzy were overwhelmed when the tour's first show on 9 April at the K.B. Hallen had sold out in less than 15 seconds on 20 September 2009, and less than 45 seconds for the other shows. They realized the demand for their shows was far greater than expected. The band subsequently expanded the tour to a total of 52 dates, making this one of the most successful comebacks in the history of Danish music.